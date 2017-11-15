Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Show PDA During Date Night With Maisie Williams

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer were spotted showing off sweet PDA after his drumming gig in London last week. The Stranger Things stars looked thrilled to see each other as they hugged and kissed on the street, and at one point, Charlie hoisted her over his shoulder and kissed her in his arms. Outside of the music venue, the couple met up with Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams — who plays Arya Stark on the hit HBO series — and her boyfriend, Ollie Jackson, and headed to a nearby pub. At the end of the night, Charlie and Natalia stopped at a fast-food joint before going home together.

Charlie and Natalia — who play Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler on Stranger Things — were first rumored to be dating back in January and went public with their offscreen relationship in October, when they were photographed holding hands during a stroll in NYC.