Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton Holding Hands in NYC 2017
Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton Finally Go Public With Their Romance
After almost a year of speculation, it appears Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton have finally gone public with their romance. On Monday, the Stranger Things stars were photographed holding hands while enjoying a casual stroll through NYC. While the pair has yet to officially confirm their relationship status, Natalia and Charlie, who play Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers on the show, respectively, first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted catching a flight out of LA together back in January. It's also worth pointing out that the two stuck together at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in May and they often seem to hint at their relationship on Instagram. Nancy may have chosen Steve Harrington in the season finale of Stranger Things, but in real life, it looks like Jonathan is the true winner.