Chris Cornell's Daughters Write Him Letters That Will Break Your Heart All Over Again

Chris Cornell tragically died by suicide in May, but his memory lives on in the hearts of his family. The Soundgarden frontman left behind his wife, Vicky, and his three children, daughter Toni, son Christopher, and daughter Lillian, and on Father's Day, they paid tribute to him in a beautiful way. Along with a series of family photos, Lillian, Toni, and Vicky each penned emotional notes for Chris on his Facebook page. Toni wrote about some of her favorite memories with her dad, adding, "Whenever I was sick you would take care of me. You would cuddle with me, hug me, kiss me. You didn't care about getting sick. You would stay up all night to make sure my fever went down. And if it didn't, you would wake me up and give me my medicine. I would open my eyes, see you, and feel better."

Lillian wrote about the time they "were biking around Central Park and you told me that there aren't many truly good people in the world, but that I was one of the few," while Vicky talked about what a wonderful dad he was. "Perhaps if you had not been the most amazing daddy always giving all your attention and love it would not be so excruciatingly hard. You gave with all your heart and it makes the void so much more painful." Read their letters in full below.