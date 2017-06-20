 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Chris Cornell's Daughters Write Him Letters That Will Break Your Heart All Over Again
Celebrity Kids
The Wait Is Over and the World Is Brighter: Beyoncé Has Given Birth to Twins!
The Royals
Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Broke Up Before Getting Married
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Soaks Up the Sun in a Bikini During a Yacht Day in St. Tropez
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Chris Cornell's Daughters Write Him Letters That Will Break Your Heart All Over Again

Chris Cornell tragically died by suicide in May, but his memory lives on in the hearts of his family. The Soundgarden frontman left behind his wife, Vicky, and his three children, daughter Toni, son Christopher, and daughter Lillian, and on Father's Day, they paid tribute to him in a beautiful way. Along with a series of family photos, Lillian, Toni, and Vicky each penned emotional notes for Chris on his Facebook page. Toni wrote about some of her favorite memories with her dad, adding, "Whenever I was sick you would take care of me. You would cuddle with me, hug me, kiss me. You didn't care about getting sick. You would stay up all night to make sure my fever went down. And if it didn't, you would wake me up and give me my medicine. I would open my eyes, see you, and feel better."

Related
Chris Cornell's Wife Bares Her Soul in a Heart-Wrenching Letter Ahead of His Funeral

Lillian wrote about the time they "were biking around Central Park and you told me that there aren't many truly good people in the world, but that I was one of the few," while Vicky talked about what a wonderful dad he was. "Perhaps if you had not been the most amazing daddy always giving all your attention and love it would not be so excruciatingly hard. You gave with all your heart and it makes the void so much more painful." Read their letters in full below.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FacebookCelebrity FamiliesCelebrity KidsChris CornellCelebrity CouplesRIP
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Kids
23 Celebrities Who've Given Birth Via C-Section
by Rebecca Gruber
Gender of Beyonce Knowles's Twins
Beyoncé Knowles
by Brittney Stephens
Kaia Gerber's Style
Celebrity Kids
Kaia Gerber Is Just Shy of 16, but Her Style Is on Another Level
by Ryan Roschke
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in Paris June 2017
Celebrity Couples
by Celia Fernandez
Ice T and Coco's Cute Pictures of Daughter Chanel
Ice-T
Coco Austin and Ice T Share the Most Precious Snaps of Their Baby Girl
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds