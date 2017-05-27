 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Chris Pine Explains Why Wonder Woman Is More Than Just a Movie
Summer
The Ultimate Celebrity Bikini Gallery
Celebrity PDA
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Make a Casual NYC Outing Look Like a Damn Photo Shoot
The Royals
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair

Chris Pine Quotes About Wonder Woman May 2017

Chris Pine Explains Why Wonder Woman Is More Than Just a Movie

The very first stand-alone Wonder Woman movie made its debut in Hollywood on Thursday night. While Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, stunned in a gorgeous red gown, she was excited to "show girls and boys all the many possibilities of what women can be and what women can do," and Chris Pine couldn't agree more. While talking to Vanity Fair, the actor, who plays Steve Trevor, discussed the need for a female superhero on the big screen. "We've seen stories told through the male prism a lot. Men are not all that smart. We tend to want to kill each other all the time, so it's nice to finally have a fresh, female perspective with important themes."

Chris went on to explain the importance behind it, saying, "To have a female superhero story that is about love and compassion and nurturing of life than the opposite is very important. At the heart of the movie, it's about people falling in love and being passionate and being heroic. It's a great lesson for everyone to learn instead of other movies where sh*t is blowing up all the time." Check out the final trailer for Wonder Woman before it hits theaters on June 2.

Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
Join the conversation
Celebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsChris PineWonder Woman
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Nails
Gigi Hadid's AMA Manicure Was Even Better Than Her $2000 One
by Sarah Siegel
Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Evans Pictures
Chris Hemsworth
Sexy Stars Named Chris Are Stealing the Hollywood Spotlight
by Laura Marie Meyers
Lightsaber Churros at Disneyland
Food Reviews
Lightsaber Churros Taste Awful, but They Make an Epic Instagram Pic
by Dominique Astorino
MAC Cosmetics
by Zareen Siddiqui
Wonder Woman Trailer
Movie Trailers
The Final Wonder Woman Trailer Is Here to Shake You to the Core
by Ryan Roschke
The Best Quotes From This Week's Supernatural Episode
TV
The Best Quotes From This Week's Supernatural Episode
by Nava Shmulevich
Chris Pine Adopts a Pit Bull in LA 2016
Chris Pine
This Photo of Chris Pine and His New Pit Bull Will Give You a Case of Puppy Love​
by Kelsie Gibson
Mark Zuckerberg Harvard Commencement Speech 2017
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Calories in Popular Beers
Beer
by Jenny Sugar
Ben Affleck Quotes About Jennifer Lopez December 2016
Celebrity quotes
Ben Affleck Is Still Angry Everyone Made Such a "Big F*cking Deal" About "Bennifer"
by Quinn Keaney
Wonder Woman Cast
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman: Meet the Cast of the Upcoming Superhero Movie
by Maggie Pehanick
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds