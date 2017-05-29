 Skip Nav
The Final Wonder Woman Trailer Is Here to Shake You to the Core
Wonder Woman Trailer

The Final Wonder Woman Trailer Is Here to Shake You to the Core

Back in July, we got our first in-depth look at the Wonder Woman movie when DC released an epic teaser clip as part of its presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. During this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards, a brand-spankin'-new trailer for the film dropped, making us hungrier and more excited than ever for the powerhouse film. We've still got a few days to go until the June 2 release, but with plenty of new details, a full cast list on our radar, and this new preview, we may yet be able to hold out until then. Suit up: this is going to be an epic, badass ride.

Here's the full trailer:

Oh, and here's the clip that was released at Comic-Con:

