The Final Wonder Woman Trailer Is Here to Shake You to the Core

Back in July, we got our first in-depth look at the Wonder Woman movie when DC released an epic teaser clip as part of its presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. During this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards, a brand-spankin'-new trailer for the film dropped, making us hungrier and more excited than ever for the powerhouse film. We've still got a few days to go until the June 2 release, but with plenty of new details, a full cast list on our radar, and this new preview, we may yet be able to hold out until then. Suit up: this is going to be an epic, badass ride.

Here's the full trailer:

Oh, and here's the clip that was released at Comic-Con: