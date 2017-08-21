These Photos of Blue Ivy Carter Are Fit For a Scrapbook

Cutest Pictures of Blue Ivy Carter
Ever since Blue Ivy Carter came into the world in 2012, Beyoncé has been pretty shy about showing her daughter's face. In the first two years of Blue's life, we mostly saw the back of her head, but over time, everything changed. After Blue took the stage with Bey and Jay Z at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, we started to see that sweet little face more and more. After Bey announced that she was pregnant with twins, she blessed us with even more cute photos of Blue Ivy during her gorgeous maternity shoot.
