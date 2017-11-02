 Skip Nav
Holy Smokes! Billy From Stranger Things Looks Even Hotter Without a Shirt

We've already established that Dacre Montgomery is a hottie, but Dacre Montgomery without a shirt is even hotter. Thankfully, we've been #blessed with a good amount of shirtless scenes of his character, Billy, in the second season of Stranger Things to oogle at over and over again. Then there are also his shirtless thirst traps he casually drops on Instagram from time to time. (We see you!) Without further ado, scroll through to see all of the shirtless photos and GIFs of Dacre that will make you super thirsty.

