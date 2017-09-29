The Meaning Behind Each of Demi Lovato's Tattoos

Demi Lovato got her first tattoo when she was 16, and she really hasn't slowed down. Over the years, Demi seems to debut a new tattoo every time she steps out on a red carpet or posts a photo on Instagram. In a 2014 interview with iHeart Radio, the 25-year-old revealed she doesn't even know how many tattoos she has. "Well, it's difficult because it's like I lost count [...]," she's said. "Do you count the 'Stay' and 'Strong'? Do you count the individual birds? And, then, I have feathers connected to an old tattoo, so I have no idea. I have a lot. It could be 10. It could be 26!" she said. "I have a very, very high pain tolerance."

While Demi might have lost count, we did our best investigative work and tried to compile all of her ink. Brace yourself, because the list is extensive!