 Skip Nav
Harry Styles
I Followed Harry Styles Around the US on Tour, and It's the Best Thing I've Ever Done
Celebrity Couples
18 Actors Who Couldn't Seem to Stop Dating Their Costars
The Royals
10 Times Princess Diana Was the Most Badass Member of the British Royal Family

Ed Sheeran Quotes About Substance Abuse

Ed Sheeran Opens Up About Past Struggles With Substance Abuse: "I Found Myself Slipping"

After taking a year off in 2016 to travel the world with his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, and give himself a much-deserved rest after a busy few years, Ed Sheeran is opening up about the other reasons he decided to take a step back from the spotlight. While the "Perfect" singer has been honest about drinking too much in the past, he recently revealed on The Jonathan Ross Show that there was a bit more to it than that.

"I think you need to, when you get into the industry, adjust to [fame], and I didn't adjust because I was constantly working on tour," he said. "And all the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them. Mostly, like, substance abuse. I never touched anything. I started slipping into it, and that's why I took a year off and buggered off. I didn't really notice it was happening. It just started gradually happening, and then some people took me to one side and were like, 'Calm yourself down' . . It's all fun to begin with, it all starts off as a party and then you're doing it on your own and it's not, so that was a wake-up call and taking a year off."

Related
Who Are Ed Sheeran's Songs About? Allow Us to Investigate

Ed also said his music, and Cherry, helped him come out of that dark time. "I focused on work, and I can't work under the influence," he continued. "I can't write songs under the influence. I can't perform under the influence. So, the more I worked, the less [that happened]. I've worked my whole life to get to where I am, and you can't lose that over something that you do in your spare time." And the singer said moving in with Cherry was the thing that finally gave him balance: "We live together now, and I think that was a real help grounding me. I was a 25-year-old in the music industry on tour so I just needed someone to balance me out."

Image Source: Getty / Randy Shropshire/MTV1617
Join the conversation
Ed SheeranCelebrity Quotes
Ed Sheeran
Game of Thrones Director Defends Ed Sheeran's Controversial Cameo
by Caitlin Hacker
Ed Sheeran Talking About Game of Thrones Cameo
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Responds to Game of Thrones Backlash: "It's Clearly F*ckin' Awesome"
by Kelsie Gibson
Ed Sheeran Sings to a Baby Named After Him
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Dedicates a Song to a Baby Named After Him at His Concert: "I Love Babies!"
by Caitlin Hacker
Celebrities on Snapchat
Celebrity Snapchat
90+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat
by Monica Sisavat
Kyle Hanagami Dance Video to Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You"
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" Suddenly Sounds Sexier When You Watch This Dance Routine
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds