Ellen DeGeneres Proves Yet Again That She's the Kardashian We Need but Don't Deserve

Step aside, Kim, there's a new Kardashian taking over the spotlight. During The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, the host got back into character as Karla Kardashian for a spoof of the latest Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer. Not only does she hilariously photoshop herself into the promo, but she even makes a joke about the sisters' multiple pregnancies. Ellen made her big debut as the unknown Kardashian sister back in 2015 during her Halloween episode, but this appearance definitely takes the cake (or the candy corn).