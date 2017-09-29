 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
The Royals
Prince Harry and Barack Obama Are Just 2 Bros in Button-Down Shirts, Watching Basketball Together
Celebrity Couples
Over 20 Years Worth of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Big City Love

Ellen DeGeneres Keeping Up with the Kardashians Trailer

Ellen DeGeneres Proves Yet Again That She's the Kardashian We Need but Don't Deserve

Step aside, Kim, there's a new Kardashian taking over the spotlight. During The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, the host got back into character as Karla Kardashian for a spoof of the latest Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer. Not only does she hilariously photoshop herself into the promo, but she even makes a joke about the sisters' multiple pregnancies. Ellen made her big debut as the unknown Kardashian sister back in 2015 during her Halloween episode, but this appearance definitely takes the cake (or the candy corn).

Join the conversation
The Ellen DeGeneres ShowKeeping Up With The KardashiansHumorEllen DeGeneres
Join The Conversation
Humor
This Irish Family's Insane Story (and Viral Video) Will Make You Laugh Until You Cry
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Ellen DeGeneres Scaring Guests | GIFs
Gif
31 Hilarious Times Ellen DeGeneres Scared the Sh*t Out of Her Celebrity Guests
by Marina Liao
Reactions to Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy
Celebrity Pregnancies
by Brittney Stephens
Jessica Biel Dirty Dancing on Ellen Video
Viral Videos
Jessica Biel Re-Creates the Dirty Dancing Lift on Ellen and Damn, Girl
by Caitlin Hacker
Channing Tatum Singing "Let It Go" on Ellen Show Sept. 2017
Viral Videos
Channing Tatum Dressed as a Princess Singing "Let It Go" Will Fulfill Fantasies You Never Knew You Had
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds