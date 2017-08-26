 Skip Nav
Celebrity Feuds
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
Music
People Are Comparing Taylor Swift's Video to Beyoncé's "Formation" — and It's Pretty Vicious
I Love Lucy
20 Timeless Photos of Lucille Ball That Prove She'll Always Be an Icon
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
A Brief History of Ellen DeGeneres's Amazing Halloween Costumes

When it comes to sexy Halloween costumes, Paris Hilton's consistent looks and Kim Kardashian's seductive ensembles really take the cake, and you just know you can always expect adorable family costumes from Neil Patrick Harris. But when it comes to cleverness, Ellen DeGeneres has everyone else beat. From her spin as Sia last year to her Dr. Phil look all the way back in her talk show's first season, Ellen has proven she can surprise and delight us with her Halloween costumes.

Related
Over 250 Celebrity Halloween Costumes!

Sia (2016)
A Brief History of Ellen DeGeneres's Amazing Halloween Costumes
"Karla" Kardashian (2015)
A Brief History of Ellen DeGeneres's Amazing Halloween Costumes
A Brief History of Ellen DeGeneres's Amazing Halloween Costumes
Amal Alamuddin and George Clooney (2014)
Sadly, Ellen wasn't the only one who had this brilliant idea. Meredith Vieira channeled the couple as well, and a couple members of the Good Morning America crew got in on it too.
Nicki Minaj (2013)
Sofia Vergara (2012)
Flawless.
Sophia Grace (2011)
Snooki's Hair (2010)
O Magazine (2009)
"Change" (2008)
Jennifer Lopez (2007)
YEP.
Sabrina DeGeneres (2006)
An Inflatable Horse and Cowboy (2005)
Scarlett O'Hara (2004)
Dr. Phil (2003)
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The Ellen DeGeneres ShowHalloween CostumesHalloweenEllen DeGeneres
Join The Conversation
DIY
117 Ingenious DIY Costumes From Your Favorite TV Shows and Movies
by Macy Cate Williams
G. H. Creators Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Popcorn
Food News
Prepare to Turn Into a Pumpkin — This New Fall Popcorn Is Wildly Addictive
by Anna Monette Roberts
Jessica Simpson on Ellen May 2017 | Video
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Jessica Simpson Is as Unfiltered as Ever in This Interview With Ellen DeGeneres
by Laura Marie Meyers
Ellen DeGeneres ED Baby Lifestyle Collection August 2017
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres Designed a Baby Collection, So BRB While We Add It All to Our Carts
by Alessia Santoro
Reese Witherspoon Playing Speak Out on The Ellen Show 2017
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Your Mind Will Definitely Go in the Gutter While Watching Reese Play "Speak Out" on Ellen
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds