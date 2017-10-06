17 Photos of Elvis and Priscilla Presley That Will Have You Humming "Love Me Tender"

Elvis Presley was a rock 'n' roll superstar by the time he met 14-year-old Priscilla Ann Wagner Beaulieu during a party at his home in Bad Nauheim, Germany. Despite being 10 years her senior, the two struck up a close friendship that, over time, blossomed into love. In May 1967, when Priscilla was 21, they tied the knot in a 10-minute ceremony at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas; photos from their laid-back wedding would go on to become some of the most iconic images of the couple (if not only because of Priscilla's bangin' hair and makeup).



In February 1968, nine months to the day of their wedding, Elvis and "Cilla" welcomed their first and only child, Lisa Marie. Elvis was, by all accounts, a doting and loving dad who spoiled his little girl rotten. But plagued by the singer's drug addiction and infidelity, the relationship began to crumble. The couple separated in early 1972, and their divorce was finalized in October 1973. The 72-year-old actress opened up about her decision to split from Elvis in a 2016 interview, revealing that they "truly lived in a bubble" and that she "just kind of followed what he did." "I needed to find out what the world was like," Priscilla said. "I didn't really know who I was." The two still had a lot of love for each other, though — they even left the courthouse holding hands. Look back on Elvis and Priscilla's nostalgic relationship in these sweet photos.