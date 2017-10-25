 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Paris Jackson
Paris and Prince Jackson Show Off Their Tight Sibling Bond by Holding Hands on the Red Carpet
Colton Haynes
Thanks to Colton Haynes's Halloween Costume, You'll Never See Marge Simpson the Same Way Again

Emma Stone Dating SNL Writer Dave McCary

Emma Stone Reportedly Has a New Man in Her Life

It looks like Emma Stone may be off the market. The actress is reportedly dating Saturday Night Live writer and segment director Dave McCary, Page Six TV confirms. While it's not clear when their relationship started, they were spotted together at the premiere of his indie film, Brigsby Bear, in June. Emma also appeared on SNL earlier this month during her La La Land costar Ryan Gosling's monologue.

This is Emma's first public romance since she split from Andrew Garfield in 2015. Even though there were rumors that they had gotten back together over the Summer, the two are only good friends. Hopefully we'll get to see Emma and her new man come award season!

Image Source: Getty / Frederick M. Brown / Roy Rochlin
Join the conversation
Emma StoneCelebrity Couples
Celebrity Couples
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet
by Brittney Stephens
Best Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Pictures 2017
Celebrity PDA
Every Romantic Moment Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Shared This Year
by Monica Sisavat
How Did Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Meet?
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Reveals the Cute Way She Met Her Fiancé, and You'll Want to Copy It
by Monica Sisavat
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Cutest Moments
Celebrity PDA
All the Times Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Looked Almost Too Adorable Together
by Alessandra Foresto
Emma Stone Wearing Louis Vuitton
Emma Stone
Emma Stone's Dress Is Beautiful — but It's a Lot More Important Than You Think
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds