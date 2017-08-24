30 Kate Middleton Facts That Will Blow Your Mind

She's one stylish mama, with two gorgeous children and 101 ways to work a pair of nude L.K. Bennett heels, but how else does Kate Middleton add up? In her 34 years, how many homes has she had? In the 4.5 years that she's been a member of the royal family, how many times has she borrowed jewelry from the queen? From personal photos to her shoe size and the cost of her makeup, we present to you the duchess by the numbers.