 Skip Nav
Eye Candy
Omar Epps Was Unfairly Sexy in the '90s, and You Better Believe He's Still Got It
Celebrity PDA
Somebody Please Get Medals Made For How Cute Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Are
Leonardo Dicaprio Shirtless Pictures
25 Times Leonardo DiCaprio Gave You Stomach Cramps From Laughing Too Hard
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
30 Kate Middleton Facts That Will Blow Your Mind

She's one stylish mama, with two gorgeous children and 101 ways to work a pair of nude L.K. Bennett heels, but how else does Kate Middleton add up? In her 34 years, how many homes has she had? In the 4.5 years that she's been a member of the royal family, how many times has she borrowed jewelry from the queen? From personal photos to her shoe size and the cost of her makeup, we present to you the duchess by the numbers.

01/09/82: Her date of birth. 1: Number of orchids that have been named after her. 2: Number of times she's cut her bangs since becoming the duchess. 2: Number of times her photography has been released publicly. The first time was when her pictures of the jungle in Borneo were made public following hers and William's tour of Asia, and the second time was with the adorable pictures of Prince George and Princess Charlotte taken at Anmer Hall. 2: Number of pubs that have been named after her.
3: Number of times she and William have shared PDA since they married: a post-boat-race hug in Prince Edward Island during their royal tour of Canada, a celebratory embrace watching a Team GB victory in cycling during the Olympics, and a cuddle during a recent England vs. Wales rugby match. 3: Rumored number of children she wants to have. 3: Number of acorns on her family coat of arms. The acorns represent the abundance of great oaks in her home county of Berkshire. 3: Number of titles she has. As well as the Duchess of Cambridge, she is also known as Countess of Strathearn when she's in Scotland and Lady Carrickfergus when she's in Northern Ireland. 4: Height in inches of her favorite L.K. Bennett Sledge shoes. 5.5: Number of months by which she is older than William.
6: Reported number of her and William's exes at the royal wedding:: Rupert Finch and Willem Marx for Kate, and Arabella Musgrave, Jecca Craig, Anna Sloan, and Olivia Hunt for William. 7: Number of times she has borrowed jewelry from the queen, including the Cartier Halo tiara she wore on her wedding day, the Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace for a charity function, and a gold shamrock brooch, which had belonged to the queen mother.
8: Number of times she's shown her sporty side at a public engagement, including when she played ping-pong and soccer alongside William and Harry at the launch of the Coach Core charity initiative in 2012 and participated in a hands-on game of volleyball (in wedges) for a SportsAid charity event in 2013. 8: Her shoe size. 9.5: Number of hours between giving birth to Princess Charlotte and leaving the hospital.
10: Number of charities she is patron of, seven of which focus on children: Action on Addiction (helping children affected by addiction), East Anglia Children's Hospices, The Art Room (providing facilities for disadvantaged children), The Royal Foundation (encouraging and supporting all young people), Place2Be (providing therapeutic support for schools), SportsAid (encouraging sports in young people), and The 1852 Trust (encouraging maritime activities in young people). 11: Number of homes she has had: two childhood homes in Berkshire, and one in Amman, Jordan, when her father was working there for British Airways. An apartment in Florence, Italy, when she was studying Italian and history of art with three friends after school. Three sets of student digs in St. Andrews. A London flat-share with sister Pippa, and three homes with William: a cottage in Anglesey, Kensington Palace, and Anmer Hall in Norfolk. 12: Number of carats in her engagement ring. 17: Number of countries she has been to since becoming HRH, including a honeymoon in the Seychelles, annual Middleton family holidays to Mustique, and private getaways to the South of France and Maldives with William. 21: Number of rooms in her Kensington Palace home.
27: Number of hours between giving birth to Prince George and leaving the hospital. 29: Age Kate was when she married Prince William. 32: Price of her favorite Benefit eyebrow powder, in dollars. 36: Number of months she lived overseas before she was married: two and a half years in Jordan as a child; three months in Florence, Italy, when she was studying; and three months in Chile performing charity work and traveling before she started university. 65: Number of official appearances she made in 2014. These included 15 engagements relating to her charities, two each commemorating the centenary of WWl and the D Day landings of WWll, the launch of the Tour de France, 30 engagements during a 19-day tour of New Zealand and Australia, and an NBA game with Beyoncé and Jay Z. 70: Her height, in inches.
248: Total number of days she has spent on maternity leave: 75 days with Prince George, and 173 with Princess Charlotte. 6,000: Amount a slice of royal wedding cake sold for at auction last year, in dollars. 300,000,000: Global viewing numbers for the royal wedding.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
POPSUGAR VoicesCelebrity FactsThe RoyalsRoyalsKate Middleton
Join The Conversation
The Royals
The Cute Thing Kate Middleton Does When Prince William Isn't Looking
by Kelsie Gibson
When Does Prince George Start School?
Prince George
Prince George's First Day of School Is Closer Than You Think
by Monica Sisavat
The Best Jewelry Prince William Has Given Kate Middleton
The Royals
The Lavish Gifts Kate Middleton Has Received From Prince William
by Marcia Moody
The Best Hats Worn by the Royals
The Royals
From Bold to Beautiful to Downright Ridiculous, Here Are the Best Hats Worn by the Royal Family
by Marcia Moody
Princess Diana Family Traditions
The Royals
10 Family Traditions Princess Diana Passed On to William and Harry
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds