Fergie Says Her Romance With Justin Timberlake "Wasn't All That Serious"

Fergie spilled all of the tea about her past romances when she stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night, including the fling she had with none other than Justin Timberlake. In a game of Plead the Fifth with host Andy Cohen, the singer was asked about the best and worst parts of dating JT back in the '90s. Her response was genuine (and, to be honest, slightly panicky): "It wasn't all that serious. Am I allowed to pass on this? Pass. Plead the fifth."

The mom of son Axl, who recently split from husband Josh Duhamel, had a short-lived relationship with Justin around 1996 when he was 16 and she was 23. Fergie spoke to Cosmopolitan in 2006 about it, saying, "One of my good friends was dating J.C. Chasez, and so we'd all hang out with *NSYNC. Justin and I would go out together and have fun and make out. We went to Hawaii together, but we were never serious. He was Mr. Right Now." Watch the video above to also hear what she had to say about kissing Mario Lopez when they were on Kids Incorporated.