Fergie and Josh Duhamel Have Separated After 8 Years of Marriage

Fergie and Josh Duhamel have announced their separation. On Thursday, the couple released a statement to People, saying, "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

Josh and Fergie started dating in 2004 and tied the knot in 2009. They share a son, Axl, who was born in August 2013. The couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in January with a series of sweet family photos on Instagram. They also hit the beach together in Hawaii that same month.