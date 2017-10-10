13 Gifts For People Who Still Wish Barack Obama Was President

It's almost been a year since Barack Obama officially left the White House, but many of us are still reeling from his departure. Thankfully, the holidays are almost here and we've gathered the best gift ideas to help ease the pain a little bit. From art prints to clothing to bakeware items, there are so many fun items to choose from. We suggest you get your credit card ready!



7 Barack and Michelle Moments That Made the World a Little Bit Brighter This Year Related