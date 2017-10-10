 Skip Nav
13 Gifts For People Who Still Wish Barack Obama Was President

It's almost been a year since Barack Obama officially left the White House, but many of us are still reeling from his departure. Thankfully, the holidays are almost here and we've gathered the best gift ideas to help ease the pain a little bit. From art prints to clothing to bakeware items, there are so many fun items to choose from. We suggest you get your credit card ready!

"You're the Obama to My Biden" mug
$15
Buy Now
Barack Obama enamel pin
$10
Buy Now
Barack Obama cookie cutter
$19
Buy Now
Barack Obama wrapping paper
$24
Buy Now
"Obama Forever" tee
$18
Buy Now
Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance
$12
Buy Now
Barack Obama prayer candle
$15
Buy Now
Barack Obama print
$12
Buy Now
Obama hoodie
$40
Buy Now
"Tag Team" Barack and Michelle Obama socks
$12
Buy Now
"I Miss Barack" dad cap
$19
Buy Now
President Obama baby onesie
$23
Buy Now
Farewell Obama stickers
$8
Buy Now
