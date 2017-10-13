 Skip Nav
17 Kesha Gifts That Will Make You Dance With Happy Tears in Your Eyes

Kesha has had quite the successful year with the release of her album Rainbow, so chances are, you or someone you know is a Kesha fan. Given the fact that holiday shopping can sometimes be a nightmare, we've made things easier for you and come up with the perfect list of holiday gifts for those who are obsessed with Kesha. So, what are you waiting for? Bust out your credit card!

Kesha candle
$40
Buy Now
"Blah, Blah, Blah" pajama set
$40
Buy Now
"Throw Some Glitter" wine glass
$13
Buy Now
Rainbow CD
$10
Buy Now
"Kesha Is My Spirit Animal" tank top
$24
Buy Now
"I Love Kesha" hoodie
$45
Buy Now
"Your Love Is My Drug" card
$5
Buy Now
"Feelin' Like P. Diddy" coffee mug
$15
Buy Now
Kesha spaceship bolo tie
$15
Buy Now
Kesha poster
$14
Buy Now
"Throw Some Glitter" art print
$17
Buy Now
My Crazy Beautiful Life
$13
Buy Now
Animal vinyl record
$28
Buy Now
Kesha Rainbow tee
$25
Buy Now
"Mother F*ckin' Woman" enamel pin
$5
Buy Now
"Throw Some Glitter" keychain
$12
Buy Now
Kesha Rainbow adjustable hat
$25
Buy Now
