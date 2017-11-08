 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
11 Gift Ideas For Anyone Who Is Royally Obsessed With Prince Harry

If you're like me, chances are you or someone you know is obsessed with Prince Harry. Don't worry, I get it. There's just something so irresistible about his red hair, his cute smile, and that sexy scruff of his. So this year, why don't you treat one (or all) of your loved ones to a gift they'll actually appreciate? You're welcome.

Related
24 Gifts For a Perfectly Royal Holiday
Prince Harry Lifesize Cutout
$65
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Prince Harry Socks
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Invictus Games Women's Tee
$21
from themerchandisingshop.co.uk
Buy Now
Prince Harry Pop Art Print
$28
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Prince Harry Card
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Prince Harry Glass Ornament
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Prince Harry: The Inside Story
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Prince Harry Baby Onesie
$19
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
"Master of My Fate" Wristband
$3
from themerchandisingshop.co.uk
Buy Now
"I Love Prince Harry" Mug
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Royal Ginger Fanatic" Pillow Case
$19
from cafepress.com
Buy Now
Lifesize Cardboard Cutout
Socks
Invictus Games T-Shirt
Art Print
Papercut Card
Tree Ornament
Prince Harry Biography
Baby Onesie
Invictus Games Wristband
Coffee Mug
Pillow Cover
Start Slideshow
Gifts For MenGifts For WomenThe British RoyalsThe RoyalsGift GuidePrince HarryHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Prince Harry Lifesize Cutout
from amazon.com
$65
Prince Harry Socks
from etsy.com
$13
Invictus Games Women's Tee
from themerchandisingshop.co.uk
$21
Prince Harry Pop Art Print
from etsy.com
$28
Prince Harry Card
from etsy.com
$5
Prince Harry Glass Ornament
from etsy.com
$15
Prince Harry: The Inside Story
from amazon.com
$18
Prince Harry Baby Onesie
from redbubble.com
$19
"Master of My Fate" Wristband
from themerchandisingshop.co.uk
$3
"I Love Prince Harry" Mug
from etsy.com
$11
"Royal Ginger Fanatic" Pillow Case
from cafepress.com
$19
Shop More
Kiki McDonough Earrings SHOP MORE
Kiki McDonough
Eternal Green Amethyst Drop Earrings
from Neiman Marcus
$1,340
Kiki McDonough
Kiki Classic Pear Drop Earrings in Blue Topaz & 18K Gold
from Neiman Marcus
$740
Kiki McDonough
Grace White Topaz & Diamond Halo Stud Earrings in 18K Yellow Gold
from Neiman Marcus
$1,190
Kiki McDonough
Grace Blue Topaz & Diamond Stud Earrings
from Neiman Marcus
$1,190
Kiki McDonough
18K White Gold & Detachable Pearl Earrings with Diamonds
from Neiman Marcus
$1,460
Links of London Earrings SHOP MORE
Links of London
Hope Double Drop Earrings
from Bloomingdale's
$180
Links of London
Gold & Diamond Hoop Earrings
from Bloomingdale's
$950
Links of London
Diamond Essentials Pavé Round Stud Earrings
from Bloomingdale's
$275
Links of London
Sterling Silver Timeless Drop Earrings
from Bloomingdale's
$225
Links of London
Diamond Essentials Pavé Round Stud Earrings
from Bloomingdale's
$325
Tom Ford Lipstick AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Makeup
Stamp of Approval: These Are the 10 Sexiest Red Lipsticks Your Money Can Buy
by Macy Cate Williams
Kim Kardashian
8 Nude Lipsticks That Kim Kardashian Actually Wears
by Emily Orofino
Beauty Trends
How to Wear Flamingo-Pink Makeup and Look Like 1 Hot Bird
by Lauren Levinson
Kim Kardashian
This Is All the Makeup You Need to Look Like Kim Kardashian
by Emily Orofino
Tom Ford Lipstick AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
allysoninwonderland
lomurph
retroflame
allysoninwonderland
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds