 Skip Nav
The Royals
27 Utterly Charming Princess Diana GIFs
Celebrity Couples
10 Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up Before Getting Married
The Royals
Princess Diana's Precious Childhood Photos Will Put a Huge Smile on Your Face
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
13 Times Prince Harry Was Too Sexy For His Own Good

Over the past few years, we've watched Prince Harry evolve from the wild child of the royal family to the mature, responsible prince he is today. Not only has Harry proven that he's got what it takes to become king one day, but we also can't ignore the fact that he's pretty damn hot. Between his red hair and those dreamy baby blues, it's no wonder Meghan Markle has fallen hard for the prince. Keep reading to see all the times Harry made us royally swoon.

Related
Proof That Prince Harry Is a Real-Life Prince Charming

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsEye CandyGifsPrince Harry
Join The Conversation
The Royals
22 Sweet Photos of Prince Philip and His Royal Grandkids
by Brittney Stephens
Queen Letizia of Spain's Best Outfits in 2017
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Wears Outfits No Other Royal Could Pull Off — You'll Want to See Them!
by Alessandra Foresto
Mike Tindall's Quotes About Meghan Markle August 2017
The Royals
Prince Harry's Cousin-in-Law Thinks Meghan Markle Will Do "Absolutely Fine" as a Royal
by Monica Sisavat
Princess Diana's Relationship With the Press
The Royals
by Brittney Stephens
Times Kate Middleton Was a Normal Mom
The Royals
15 Times Kate Middleton Was Totally Just a Regular Mom
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds