These Celebrity Weddings Were Basically Made For Halloween

Celebrity weddings are usually over-the-top celebrations that include white dresses, blush colors, and rustic themes. But while many people tend to go the traditional route, there are a few Hollywood stars who veer completely in the other direction. And since Halloween is almost upon us once again, we couldn't think of a better time to round up the top five spookiest celebrity weddings. From a fire-and-ice-themed ceremony to a photo shoot in a morgue, keep scrolling to see who went dark for the happiest days of their lives.



