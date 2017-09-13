 Skip Nav
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Finally Pose as a Couple on the Red Carpet
The Royals
OK, but When Will Prince William Actually Become King?
Prince William
The Sweet and Uplifting Way Princess Diana Told William About His Father's Affair
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
17 Award Show Moments That Will Make You SO Glad Will & Grace Is Coming Back

Will & Grace is coming back to TV on Sept. 28, nearly 11 years after it originally ended, and the reboot has us excited for the main cast — Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes — to hit the red carpet together at award shows again. Seriously, they had so much fun together! During the show's eight-season run, Will & Grace took home 16 Emmys and seven SAG Awards; while it didn't win any Golden Globes, the show received a whopping 27 nominations between 2000 and 2005. In honor of the fab four's comeback and the upcoming Emmy Awards, we're looking back at the cast's best award show moments over the years.

Related
40 Moments From Will & Grace That Will Never Not Be Funny

Debra Messing and Megan Mullally; 2000 Emmys
Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes; 2000 Emmys
Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally 1999 GLAAD Media Awards
Eric McCormack and Debra Messing; 2003 Emmys
Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, and Sean Hayes; 2001 SAG Awards
Sean Hayes, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Eric McCormack; 2005 People's Choice Awards
Megan Mullally and Debra Messing; 2003 SAG Awards
Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally; 1999 GLAAD Media Awards
Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack, and Sean Hayes; 2005 People's Choice Awards
Debra Messing and Eric McCormack; 2000 Emmys
Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes; 2005 People's Choice Awards
Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, Debra Messing, and Megan Mullally; 2006 Golden Globes
Eric McCormack and Debra Messing; 2001 Emmys
17 Award Show Moments That Will Make You SO Glad Will & Grace Is Coming Back
17 Award Show Moments That Will Make You SO Glad Will & Grace Is Coming Back
Debra Messing and Eric McCormack; 2001 Emmys
Sean Hayes, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, and Megan Mullally; 1999 People's Choice Awards
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NostagiaAward SeasonSean HayesWill And GraceEric McCormackRed CarpetMegan MullallyEmmy AwardsDebra Messing
Join The Conversation
Oscars
The Most Iconic Dresses Ever Worn by Latinas
by Celia Fernandez
David Harbour Movies and TV
Award Season
Here's Where You've Seen Emmy Nominee David Harbour Outside of Stranger Things
by Ally Bautista
Jennifer Lopez's Green Versace Grammy Awards Dress in 2000
Jennifer Lopez
This Is Hands Down the Most Iconic Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Ever Worn
by Alessandra Foresto
Celebrity Emmy Awards Pictures
Award Season
Relive the Best Moments From the Star-Studded Emmy Awards!
by katie henry
Will and Grace Revival Set Photo March 2017
Sean Hayes
Karen Walker's Infamous Hair Is Back in the Latest Will & Grace Revival Photo
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds