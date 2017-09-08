 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Sam Heughan
All the Photos of Sam Heughan and Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy We Could Find
It Movie
Meet Bill Skarsgard, the Guy About to Terrorize You as Pennywise

Gwyneth Paltrow on Goop Magazine Cover

Even Though You Didn't Ask For It, Here's a Nearly Naked Gwyneth Paltrow Covered in Mud

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking Goop to a whole new place — as in all over her body. The actress and lifestyle guru covers the premiere issue of Goop magazine, her latest move in expanding her advice and healthy living website into something bigger. A nearly naked Gwyneth poses for the cover wearing only underwear bottoms and a ton of mud smeared all over her body. The issue, which was made in collaboration with Condé Nast, is meant to be a collector's edition and will hit newsstands on Sept. 19, but just a heads up: it will set you back $15. We love Gwyneth, but we might just add this to the list of unrelatable things she's sometimes known for.

Image Source: Terry Tsiolis / Goop Magazine
Join the conversation
GoopMagazine CoversGwyneth Paltrow
Join The Conversation
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow's Carbonara Will Become Your Favorite Weeknight Meal
by Erin Cullum
Celebrities Talking About Sex
Celebrity Facts
The Most Surprising Celebrity Sex Confessions
by Brittney Stephens
Celebrity Godparents
Celebrity Relationships
33 Celebrity Godparents You Had No Idea About
by Brittney Stephens
Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off Her Summer Glow in the Hamptons
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off Her Summer Glow in the Hamptons
by Kaitlin Goldin
Who Has Ben Affleck Dated?
Celebrity Couples
Ben Affleck's Dating History Is So Short, You Can Count His Exes on One Hand
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds