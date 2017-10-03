 Skip Nav
Prince Harry
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
Sarunas J. Jackson
Good Luck Getting Through These Pictures of Insecure's Dro Without Passing the F*ck Out
Khloe Kardashian
Who Has Khloé Kardashian Dated? The Mom-to-Be Definitely Has a Soft Spot For Athletes
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F

Harry Connick Jr. has been in show business since he was just a kid in the late '70s, as both a successful actor and a successful jazz musician. The 50-year-old New Orleans native, who has starred in movies like Hope Floats and PS I Love You and TV shows like Law & Order: SVU, is reprising his role as Leo on the Will & Grace reboot — and we couldn't be more excited to see his handsome face. So, just how handsome is his face? Lucky for you, we've rounded up a few of his hottest photos so you can see for yourself.

21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
21 Photos of Harry Connick Jr. Looking Fine With a Capital F
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Eye CandyWill And GraceHarry Connick Jr.
Join The Conversation
Harry Connick Jr.
Robin Roberts Tears Up While Reuniting With the Nurses Who Helped Her Through Chemotherapy
by Quinn Keaney
Sandra Bullock on Harry Connick Jr. Show 2016
Celebrity Kids
Sandra Bullock Talks About Her "Loud" Kids During a Hope Floats Reunion With Harry Connick Jr.
by Caitlin Hacker
Harry Connick Jr. on Red Carpet With Wife and Daughter 2016
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr.'s Daughter Is All Grown Up at the Bridget Jones's Baby Premiere
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds