Harry Potter Cast Then and Now
See the Harry Potter Cast Grow Up Right Before Your Eyes
It's been 20 years since the franchise was born, but the magic of Harry, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley still lingers in every person that read and fell in love with the series. And while we'll forever wish we could be a part of the infamous Gryffindor gang, none of it would have come to life without author J.K. Rowling. Over the course of 10 years, the cast and writer bonded while filming the eight movies, and in turn, basically grew up in the public eye. And despite it all being in the past, the wizarding world is still very much present. In addition to the spinoff movie, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, you can also see what a grown-up Harry is doing in the new London play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The original cast, who still hangs out together, has even joined in on some of the new fun, with Emma Watson meeting the play's Hermione. Take a walk (or flight, by broom, of course) down memory lane with a look back at how far the cast has come!