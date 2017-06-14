18 Reasons Harry Styles Should Be Your New Celebrity Crush

If you're new to the Harry Styles fandom, I'd like to welcome you. I'm happy to have new fans to talk all things Harry with, but let me warn you: once you're with us, you're basically stuck. You see, Harry has a way about him that sucks you in and keeps you hooked for life. We're lifers, if you will. We love Harry dearly and support him endlessly, we worry that he's not sleeping enough while he's on tour, and we make fun of him when he tells a stupid joke. We're a family, this fandom, and this family is about to grow now that solo Harry is taking the music world by storm.

If you're just discovering Harry and still can't decide if he's worthy of your love (I'm not judging, but I don't understand how you could possibly waver for more than, like, three seconds), let me give you 18 reasons loving him is a totally valid and wise decision. Time to put "Kiwi" on blast and settle in, fam, because we're stuck with this British babe until the bitter end.