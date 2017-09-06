Hilary Duff Says Goodbye to Summer With a Scorching-Hot Bikini Outing

Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end to Summer, and Hilary Duff decided to go out with a bang. The Younger actress showed off her insanely toned body while hitting the beach in Malibu on Monday. Hilary, who rocked a black bikini, soaked up the rays as she relaxed with her son, Luca, and ex-husband, Mike Comrie. In addition to taking a walk in the water, the star played a little game of football in the sand. The outing is just the latest time this Summer that Hilary has wrecked us with her perfect curves. The actress, who frequently vacations in Hawaii, most recently jetted to the tropical island in August.