 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
The Royals
Prince Charles Wanted These Names For William and Harry, but Diana Called Them "Too Old"
Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum Solidifies His DILF Status by Stepping Out With His 2 Sons in France
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Hilary Duff Says Goodbye to Summer With a Scorching-Hot Bikini Outing

Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end to Summer, and Hilary Duff decided to go out with a bang. The Younger actress showed off her insanely toned body while hitting the beach in Malibu on Monday. Hilary, who rocked a black bikini, soaked up the rays as she relaxed with her son, Luca, and ex-husband, Mike Comrie. In addition to taking a walk in the water, the star played a little game of football in the sand. The outing is just the latest time this Summer that Hilary has wrecked us with her perfect curves. The actress, who frequently vacations in Hawaii, most recently jetted to the tropical island in August.

Related
Hilary Duff's Hollywood Evolution Proves She Has Always Been a Hollywood It Girl

Hilary Duff Says Goodbye to Summer With a Scorching-Hot Bikini Outing
Hilary Duff Says Goodbye to Summer With a Scorching-Hot Bikini Outing
Hilary Duff Says Goodbye to Summer With a Scorching-Hot Bikini Outing
Hilary Duff Says Goodbye to Summer With a Scorching-Hot Bikini Outing
Hilary Duff Says Goodbye to Summer With a Scorching-Hot Bikini Outing
Hilary Duff Says Goodbye to Summer With a Scorching-Hot Bikini Outing
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Hilary Duff Bikini PicturesSummerHilary Duff
Join The Conversation
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff's Hollywood Evolution Proves She Has Always Been a Hollywood It Girl
by Nick Maslow
Selena Gomez Wearing Rouje Dress
Selena Gomez
by Marina Liao
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich at the Beach September 2017
Celebrity Couples
by Kelsie Gibson
Hilary Duff White Bikini in Hawaii
Hilary Duff
We Can't Find 1 Flaw With Hilary Duff's Effortless Boho Bikini
by Sarah Wasilak
Game Date Ideas
Relationships
30 Playdates For Grown-Ups
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds