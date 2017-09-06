 Skip Nav
Hilary Duff's Strappy Bikini Is a Summer Staple For a Reason

While celebrating Labor Day, Hilary Duff was seen enjoying the last day of Summer at a beach in Malibu. The star relaxed by the ocean with her son, Luca, wearing a simple two-piece by Adore Me. Instead of opting for an all-white look, Hilary went for a classic style that every woman should have in her swimsuit rotation: a black bikini. Her flattering bikini top featured a plunging neckline and had multiple straps at the back. Have a closer look at Hilary's strappy swimsuit ahead, and buy similar ones for your collection if you're feeling inspired.

Briefs
$120
Buy Now
Bottoms
$86
Buy Now
Hilary Duff Was Seen Wearing a Strappy Black Bikini
Matteau The Petite Bikini
L-Space Sweet & Chic Chloe Bikini
Vitamin A Serra Keyhole Wrap Bikini Top
H&M Triangle Bikini
H&M Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
H&M
Bikini Bottoms
from H&M
$12.99
H&M
Crushed-velvet Bikini Top
from H&M
$19.99
H&M
Crushed-velvet Bikini Bottoms
from H&M
$14.99
H&M
Bikini Bottoms with Lacing
from H&M
$9.99
H&M
Bikini Bottoms
from H&M
$12.99
MATCHESFASHION.COM
MATTEAU The Petite Triangle bikini top
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$120
Vitamin A
Neutra Bustier Top
from shopbop.com
$120$48
Vitamin A
Chloe Triple Braid Bikini Bottom
from Bloomingdale's
$96$81.60
Vitamin A
Antibes Ruched Hipster Bikini Bottom
from Bloomingdale's
$82
Vitamin A
Stella Tie-Back Bikini Top
from Bloomingdale's
$110$34
Vitamin A
Serra Keyhole Wrap Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$95
