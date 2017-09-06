Hilary Duff's Strappy Bikini Is a Summer Staple For a Reason

While celebrating Labor Day, Hilary Duff was seen enjoying the last day of Summer at a beach in Malibu. The star relaxed by the ocean with her son, Luca, wearing a simple two-piece by Adore Me. Instead of opting for an all-white look, Hilary went for a classic style that every woman should have in her swimsuit rotation: a black bikini. Her flattering bikini top featured a plunging neckline and had multiple straps at the back. Have a closer look at Hilary's strappy swimsuit ahead, and buy similar ones for your collection if you're feeling inspired.