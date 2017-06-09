A Dramatic Timeline of Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan's Iconic 2000s Feud

Hollywood was completely different in the early 2000s, but juicy celebrity feuds were still a thing. If you were a teenager growing up in the year 2003, then you probably vividly remember the infamous love triangle between Hilary Duff, Lindsay Lohan, and Aaron Carter. At the time, the young women were at the height of their careers: Hilary was playing the lead on Disney Channel's Lizzie McGuire and Lindsay was getting ready to star in the teen comedy Mean Girls. So, how exactly did the infamous feud go down? In the words of Hilary Duff herself, "Let's go back, back to the beginning."