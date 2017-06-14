 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Is What Your Favorite Hotties Looked Like in 1997, Which Was 20 F*cking Years Ago
Ariana Grande
23 Times Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Weren't Shy About Showing PDA
Nostalgia
Why Jennifer Lopez's Relationship With Diddy Took Her "Whole Life in a Tailspin"
Nostalgia
16 Facts About Notorious B.I.G.'s Murder That Only Get More Haunting With Time
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 24  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
This Is What Your Favorite Hotties Looked Like in 1997, Which Was 20 F*cking Years Ago

Can you believe it's been two decades since the '90s? For those of us old millennials who were in our prime in the late '90s, it feels like just yesterday that we were plastering our walls with posters of our crushes like Justin Timberlake and Leonardo DiCaprio. What's even more amazing — aside from the questionable fashion — is that these guys have stood the test of time and are still on our list of hotties today 20 years later. Take a stroll down memory lane with these 23 photos from 1997 and relive the good old days.

Related
74 Things You Totally Did as a Teenager in the 2000s

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Eye CandyNostalgia
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
74 Things You Totally Did as a Teenager in the 2000s
by Brittney Stephens
How to Use Emotional Intelligence in a Job Interview
Job Search
Activate Your Emotional Intelligence to Nail Your Next Job Interview
by Eileen Hoenigman Meyer
Selena Gomez's Sexiest Bikini Pictures
Selena Gomez
17 of Selena Gomez's Sexiest Bikini Photos
by Alessandra Foresto
Most Pinned Engagement Ring
Fashion News
by Sarah Wasilak
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds