 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The 1 Thing Hugh Jackman and His Wife Do on Sundays to Strengthen Their Marriage
Celebrity Couples
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
Celebrity Couples
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Goofballs at Heart, Drop Everything and Do Karate
Prince Charles
Prince Charles Actually Met Princess Diana While He Was Dating Her Sister

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Marriage Quote 2017

The 1 Thing Hugh Jackman and His Wife Do on Sundays to Strengthen Their Marriage

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have been married for 21 years now, and the secret to their long-lasting relationship is actually quite simple. The Australian couple spoke to People at the National Night of Laughter and Song event on Monday and revealed their bonding ritual. "We meditate together," Deborra-Lee said. "And sometimes we have friends over to do it, too. It's a lovely Sunday-morning thing. Everyone comes over, and then we have breakfast."

Related
37 Celebrity Couples Who Have Stood the Test of Time

The Logan actor first fell for the actress while working one of his first acting jobs on the Australian TV show Correlli. "She was the star and I had this major crush on her," Hugh told Ellen DeGeneres in 2016. "Everyone did. The whole crew had a crush on her and I was so embarrassed by that." The couple has two kids together, Oscar, 15, and Ava, 10, and by the looks of it, they're still going strong.

Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt
Join the conversation
Celebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsDeborra-Lee FurnessCelebrity CouplesHugh Jackman
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley Won't Be Serving Jail Time For Her Pipeline Arrest
by Kelsie Gibson
Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz Hugging in LA June 2017
Celebrity PDA
by Monica Sisavat
Hugh Jackman Shirtless at the Beach
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman Makes a Shirtless Splash at the Beach
by Alyse Whitney
Kate Mulgrew Interview About Orange Is the New Black 2017
Kate Mulgrew
Kate Mulgrew Promises You'll Be "Gobsmacked" by OITNB Season 5
by Maggie Pehanick
Pink's Quotes About Her Family May 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Pink's Daughter Delivered a Harsh Burn About One of Her Most Iconic Songs
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds