 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Adorable Reason Hugh Jackman Ignored His Wife For a Week When They First Met
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Kick Back and Relax on a Tropical Honeymoon
The Royals
The Inspiring Ways Will, Kate, and Harry Spent Their College Gap Years
Celebrity Relationships
32 Celebrity Godparents You Had No Idea About

How Did Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Meet?

The Adorable Reason Hugh Jackman Ignored His Wife For a Week When They First Met

It's clear to anyone that Hugh Jackman is extremely smitten with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, and it's been like that since the moment they met. The Logan star first fell for the actress while working one of his first acting jobs on the Australian TV show Correlli. "She was the star and I had this major crush on her," he told Ellen DeGeneres in 2016. "Everyone did. The whole crew had a crush on her and I was so embarrassed by that."

Hugh was so starstruck, he went on to reveal, that he actually didn't talk to her for a week. But after some awkward silences, she confronted him at a dinner party with the rest of the cast. "She said, 'What's the matter, have I annoyed you? You're not talking to me anymore. What have I done wrong?'" he explained the host. "I said, 'Oh, look, I've got a crush on you, I'll get over it.' And she went, 'Oh, really,' and I was like, 'Oh, this is bad.' And she goes, 'Yeah, I got one on you, too.' And I'm like, 'Oh, great!' So that was it." Twenty-one years and two kids later, the couple is still going strong.

Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsDeborra-Lee FurnessCelebrity CouplesHugh Jackman
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Kids
Benedict Cumberbatch and Wife Sophie Welcome Their Second Child!
by Kelsie Gibson
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Married
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Are Married!
by Caitlin Hacker
Hugh Jackman and His Family Playing in NYC Pictures
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman Joins His Barefoot Wife and Son For a Family Football Game
by Lauren Turner
Queen Elizabeth II
The Queen's Regalia — What Does It All Mean?
by Marcia Moody
Indie Rock Love Songs
Music
The Ultimate Indie Rock Wedding Playlist
by Lisette Mejia
What Is Meghan Markle's Real Name?
Meghan Markle
So, Meghan Markle's Real Name Isn't Meghan
by Caitlin Hacker
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance Cute Pictures
Celebrity PDA
by Kelsie Gibson
Hugh Jackman Earns Hollywood Walk of Fame Star | Pictures
Deborra-Lee Furness
Hugh Has Anne, Amanda, and His Wife Close to Accept His Hollywood Star
by Lindsay Miller
Does Derek Hough Approve of His Sister's Fiancé?
Derek Hough
Does Derek Hough Approve of His Sister's Fiancé?
by Kelsie Gibson
Goldie Hawn With Her Grandchildren Pictures
Goldie Hawn
by Kelsie Gibson
John Mayer Reveals His New Song Is About Katy Perry
John Mayer
John Mayer Reveals His New Song Is About Katy Perry
by Kelsie Gibson
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds