The Way Hugh Jackman Looks at His Wife Will Make Your Heart Do a Back Flip

There's nothing that makes Hugh Jackman smile bigger than his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. The Logan star first fell for the actress while working one of his first acting jobs, the Australian TV show Correlli, and has been smitten ever since. In April 1996, the pair tied the knot at St. John's in Toorak, Victoria near Melbourne, and together they have two adopted children, Oscar, 17, and Ava, 11. After more than two decades of marriage, the two keep raking in precious moments whenever they're together. See some of their sweetest appearances below.



