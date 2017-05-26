 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Way Hugh Jackman Looks at His Wife Will Make Your Heart Do a Back Flip
Summer
The Ultimate Celebrity Bikini Gallery
Iggy Azalea
Wow, This Fire Iggy Azalea Dance Routine Might Actually Make You Love "Mo Bounce"
Grace Kelly
Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III's High Society Romance, in Pictures
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 21  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Way Hugh Jackman Looks at His Wife Will Make Your Heart Do a Back Flip

There's nothing that makes Hugh Jackman smile bigger than his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. The Logan star first fell for the actress while working one of his first acting jobs, the Australian TV show Correlli, and has been smitten ever since. In April 1996, the pair tied the knot at St. John's in Toorak, Victoria near Melbourne, and together they have two adopted children, Oscar, 17, and Ava, 11. After more than two decades of marriage, the two keep raking in precious moments whenever they're together. See some of their sweetest appearances below.

Related
Hollywood Couples Who Have Been Together the Longest

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity PDACelebrity CouplesRed CarpetHugh Jackman
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Who Has Harry Styles Dated?
Harry Styles
by Hedy Phillips
Hugh Jackman 2013 Interview at Zurich Film Festival
Hugh Jackman
Relive That Awkward Moment When Hugh Jackman Humiliated His Former Student on the Red Carpet
by Monica Sisavat
Photography
by Alessia Santoro
Beauty Products That Smell Like the 1990s
Nostalgia
10 Totally Tubular Beauty Products That Smell Like the '90s
by Kristin Granero
Silicon Valley Companies Give Time Off to Protest
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Marriage Facts
The Royals
11 Things You Didn't Know About Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's Royal Relationship
by Brittney Stephens
Baby Groot Cupcake at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Food Reviews
Disney's Baby Groot Cupcake Isn't Only Adorable — It's a Damn Good Dessert
by Kelsey Garcia
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Queen Elizabeth II Visiting Manchester Victims in Hospital
Queen Elizabeth II
by Quinn Keaney
Princess Diana Photos
The Royals
24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana
by Caitlin Hacker
How to Prevent Tick Bites
Summer
How to Keep Your Child Safe From Summertime Ticks
by Leah Rocketto
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds