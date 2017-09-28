 Skip Nav
Idina Menzel Looked Like a Real-Life Princess on Her Wedding Day

Idina Menzel and actor Aaron Lohr quietly tied the knot at their LA home over the weekend, and the wedding was as magical as you'd expect. Idina looked like a real-life princess in an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera gown, while her other half cut a suave figure in a navy John Varvatos suit. The Frozen star announced the exciting news on Instagram on Monday, writing, "Wanted to let you know... married the love of my life Aaron Lohr this weekend at our home. Dad & son walked me down the aisle. It was magical. Thank you to everyone who helped make my wedding day so special." Along with her message, Idina included two beautiful shots from her big day, captured by photographers Amy & Stuart.

Wedding Bells: All the Celebrity Couples Who've Said "I Do" This Year

Idina and Aaron first met when they costarred in 2005's Rent, but they didn't strike up a romance until a decade later. They later got engaged in September 2016 and have been going strong ever since. Idina was previously married to actor Taye Diggs, and the two share an 8-year-old son named Walker.

