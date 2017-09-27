 Skip Nav
Idina Menzel's Wedding Dress Looked Like It Was Straight Out of a Disney Movie

Broadway sensation Idina Menzel tied the knot with her Rent co-star Aaron Lohr. The couple got married in an intimate backyard wedding surrounded by their closest friends and family. Idina, who's well known for her role as Elsa in Disney's Frozen, looked like a real-life princess in her stunning wedding dress.

For her big moment, Idina chose a gorgeous off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera gown. The lace dress featured three-quarter sleeves and a thin black band going around her waist. She finished her bridal look off with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels, Ricardo Basta jewels, and, in true Disney fashion, a diamond-encrusted headpiece by Jennifer Behr. Keep reading to have a closer look at her wedding dress ahead.

