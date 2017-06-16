 Skip Nav
Let This Video Be Your Annual Reminder That Jamie Foxx Has the Voice of a Damn Angel
Father's Day
19 Regular Dads Reveal Who Their Favorite and Least Favorite Celebrities Are
Brad Pitt
Well Damn, Brad Pitt Is Looking Pretty Good These Days
The Royals
9 Ways Prince William Is Keeping His Mother's Memory Alive Within His Own Family

James Corden, Jamie Foxx, and Ansel Elgort Riff-Off Video

Normally we wouldn't support anyone interrupting a late-night bit about adorable dogs wearing sunglasses, but Jamie Foxx gets a pass just this once. The Baby Driver actor surprised James Corden on Thursday night by derailing The Late Late Show to challenge him to one of the show's epic riff-offs. With some help from The Filharmonic, the two belted out songs like Bruno Mars's "24K Magic" and Stevie Wonder's "For Once in My Life," and nearly came to blows over who deserved to be the winner. Luckily Ansel Elgort popped up out of literally nowhere to calm them down, and proved he's got some seriously impressive pipes of his own.

The Late Late Show With James CordenLate Night HighlightsAnsel ElgortJames CordenJamie Foxx
