Let This Video Be Your Annual Reminder That Jamie Foxx Has the Voice of a Damn Angel

Normally we wouldn't support anyone interrupting a late-night bit about adorable dogs wearing sunglasses, but Jamie Foxx gets a pass just this once. The Baby Driver actor surprised James Corden on Thursday night by derailing The Late Late Show to challenge him to one of the show's epic riff-offs. With some help from The Filharmonic, the two belted out songs like Bruno Mars's "24K Magic" and Stevie Wonder's "For Once in My Life," and nearly came to blows over who deserved to be the winner. Luckily Ansel Elgort popped up out of literally nowhere to calm them down, and proved he's got some seriously impressive pipes of his own.