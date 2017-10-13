This Hocus Pocus Star Channeled Thackery Binx the Cat and His Costume Is Purr-fect

A post shared by Mars (@jasonmarsden) on Oct 6, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Halloween is still a few weeks away, but it just came early for Hocus Pocus fans! Over the weekend, Jason Marsden, who was the voice of Thackery Binx the cat, brought his character to life for his friend's Hocus Pocus-themed birthday party. Luckily, the actor shared several photos of his costume on Instagram, and we must say, it's purr-fect! "Last week, pal @Taraptak invited me to her #HocusPocus themed Bday party. I couldn't resist . . ." he captioned the Instagram album. If Jason's costume is making you want to watch Hocus Pocus for the 100th time, here are all the places you can catch the Halloween classic.