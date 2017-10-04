Where to Watch Hocus Pocus
Here Are All the Places You Can Watch Hocus Pocus Just in Time For Halloween
When we think of classic Halloween movies, Hocus Pocus immediately comes to mind. Even though the movie is 24 years old, many of us still love quoting it today. Most recently, Deadline announced that Disney Channel is rebooting Hocus Pocus as a TV movie, but luckily, you can watch the original as many times as you want starting now. Here are all the places you can catch the beloved Halloween film.
- Freeform: Starting Oct. 19, you can watch Hocus Pocus almost every day on Freeform as part of the network's annual 13 Nights of Halloween lineup. There's even a 24-hour Hocus Pocus marathon on Halloween!
- YouTube: For $2.99, you can watch the film on YouTube.
- Amazon Channels: Amazon gives you the options of either renting the film for $3.99 or purchasing it for $8.99.
- iTunes: You can purchase Hocus Pocus on iTunes for $9.99.
Image Source: Everett Collection