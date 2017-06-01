 Skip Nav
Jason Momoa Did the Haka in a Room of Shirtless Men and I Need Smelling Salts
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Take Their Honeymoon Down Under in Sydney
We Bet You Didn't Know That Prince Harry's Real Name Isn't Harry
Look Back at Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Glamour in These 19 Gorgeous Photos

Jason Momoa Doing Haka Instagram Video

Jason Momoa Did the Haka in a Room of Shirtless Men and I Need Smelling Salts

A post shared by The Super Samoan (@markhuntfighter) on

Stop everything. Put down that burrito you were about to eat. Pull your car over to the side of the road. Walk out of that important meeting at work. Hell, if you're currently giving birth, tell your baby to STAY PUT. Jason Momoa did an intense Maori haka in a room full of jacked, shirtless men, and trust me when I say that the video is worth putting life on pause for.

The Aquaman star took a break from filming to surprise New Zealand mixed martial arts fighter and friend Mark Hunt (also known as "The Super Samoan"), eventually taking part in a haka with a group of other MMA fighters as a show of support for Hunt's upcoming match. The group war chant is undeniably powerful — Jason actually performed one for his Game of Thrones audition — and it's no surprise that he and the fighters look pumped up after they finish!

These Peeks of Jason Momoa as Aquaman Prove That He's the Perfect Casting Choice

Jason posted his own photo with Mark after the haka, but it's the video of the large group's intense chant that you'll want to save and watch over . . . and over . . . and over. Feel free to carry on with your life after you've pressed play above! Today's lesson: it's 100 percent possible to feel awed, terrified, and seduced all at once.

@markhuntfighter surprising the LEGEND today. Been working hard with Cole @heartbreakconditioning getting ready for our HAKA. To show our appreciation for the man aloha to all the Braddahs who trained so hard Mahalo j

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

17 of Selena Gomez's Sexiest Bikini Photos
Nas Writes Open Letter to Donald Trump
Nas on President Trump: "We All Know a Racist Is in Office"
Breastfeeding Mom Kicked Out of Dance Recital
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
Eva Longoria's Hottest Bikini Pictures
20 of Eva Longoria's Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
