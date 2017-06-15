Muscular Angel Jason Momoa FaceTimed His Grandma While Dressed as Aquaman

Got to FaceTime my grandma for the first time as Aquaman. It was priceless. Love u grams #raisediniowa #grandmasboy #missyougrams #meandmabel. Aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

We already knew that proud family man Jason Momoa is an unabashed mama's boy, but we didn't realize that he's also tight with his grandma. So tight, in fact, that when he FaceTimed her in his full Aquaman getup, Jason hashtagged #grandmasboy. The entire situation is too sweet for words: Jason and Mabel, casually catching up while he's on the set of the superhero blockbuster he's headlining, covered in faux tattoos and wearing colored contacts. We can't!

We need more installments of Jason's adventures with Mabel ASAP, please. In the meantime, we'll entertain ourselves with Jason's other exploits.