We Highly Doubt Anyone Has More Fun Than Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence Together

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are truly the best friends we wish we had. They are both incredible actresses, Oscar and Golden Globe winners, and funny as hell. Earlier this month, the duo further solidified their status as Hollywood's cutest BFFs when they attended the Governors Awards in LA, but how exactly did their amazing friendship come to be? Well, it's quite simple actually.

Emma and Jennifer both previously worked with actor Woody Harrelson (Emma in Zombieland and Jennifer in The Hunger Games), and he thought they would get along, so he gave Emma Jennifer's phone number. "She texted me that she got my number from Woody," Jennifer told Vanity Fair back in 2016. "I replied, 'F*ck off!' And we've been really good friends ever since. I feel like it was our version of The Notebook — 365 texts." In honor of their close bond, take a look at some of Jennifer and Emma's cutest moments together.