Jennifer Lawrence's Advice to Her Younger Self Will Make You Say "Hell, Yeah"

Jennifer Lawrence has been promoting her new movie, Mother! — and keeping us confused in the process — but at a press conference for the film at the Toronto Film Festival, she also sneaked in a jab about the gender pay gap.

When asked what advice she'd give her younger self about Hollywood, Jennifer replied, "Advice I would give myself about the industry? Make sure you know how much everyone else is getting paid before you say yes." Though her response was meant to be cheeky, it's also a subject Jennifer clearly feels strongly about — in 2015, she penned an essay about unfairly getting paid less than her male costars for American Hustle.

Image Source: Getty / Emma McIntyre
