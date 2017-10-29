 Skip Nav
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson on Feminism in 2017: "Making Noise Makes Change"
Paris Jackson
Paris and Prince Jackson Show Off Their Tight Sibling Bond by Holding Hands on the Red Carpet
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey's Latest Move Is on a Level of Petty That We Didn't Even Know Existed
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship Goes Back Decades— And It Shows

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini have been friends for as long as we can remember. They always have each others' backs when it comes to their careers — Jennifer was right by Leah's side when she was on Dancing With the Stars, while Leah helped the singer ring in her 47th birthday in 2016. Their friendship is so deep that Leah is actually the godmother to Jennifer's twins, Max and Emme. And now the duo is taking their friendship to the big screen in the upcoming movie Second Act. Keep reading to see some of their best BFF moments throughout the years.

Related
Celebrate Best Friend Day With Our Favorite Celeb BFFs
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship Goes Back Decades— And It Shows
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship Goes Back Decades— And It Shows
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship Goes Back Decades— And It Shows
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship Goes Back Decades— And It Shows
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship Goes Back Decades— And It Shows
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship Goes Back Decades— And It Shows
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship Goes Back Decades— And It Shows
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship Goes Back Decades— And It Shows
3
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsCelebrity InstagramsLeah ReminiJennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez
BFFs Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini Work Hard but Play Harder on the Set of Their New Movie
by Celia Fernandez
Celebrities Married in Las Vegas | Photos
Las Vegas
Vegas, Baby! 15 Stars Who Tied the Knot in Sin City
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Second Act Movie Details
Jennifer Lopez
Real-Life BFFs Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini Are Joining Forces on the Big Screen
by Celia Fernandez
Who Has Jennifer Lopez Dated?
Celebrity Couples
A Look Back at Jennifer Lopez's Dating History
by Vivian Nunez
Jennifer Lopez Lyrics Halloween Costumes
Jennifer Lopez
10 Hilarious Halloween Costumes Based on Jennifer Lopez's Lyrics
by Vivian Nunez
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds