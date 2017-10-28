 Skip Nav
BFFs Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini Work Hard but Play Harder on the Set of Their New Movie

When it was first announced that real-life BFFs Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini were going to be working together on a movie, we almost fell out of our chairs. And it looks like it will be worth the wait, judging by the fun they are obviously having together on set. The two, who have been friends for years (Leah is even godmother to Jennifer's twins), are busy filming their new movie, Second Act, in which they play best friends Maya and Joan, two Value Shop store employees.

The two have been spotted around NYC recently, and from the looks of it, it's hard to really call any of it "work." In addition to laughing in between takes, Leah playfully rubbed Jennifer's head and they sat together while reading the script. They also walked arm in arm while bracing against the cold weather. This is the first time they've been on the big screen together, but we're already hoping it won't be the last.

Jennifer Lopez Has the Sexiest Group of Friends EVER
