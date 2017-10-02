Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Son Pens a Sweet Note Following Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis

 Skip Nav
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her family are feeling incredibly thankful despite her recent breast cancer diagnosis. On Friday, her oldest son, Henry Hall, expressed his gratitude for everyone's kind words by sharing a sweet throwback picture of him and his mom. "I couldn't be more thankful for the outpouring of support for my mom yesterday. Here's a picture of us taken last year," he jokingly wrote alongside the childhood photo. "Love to you all." The Emmy-winning actress shared the same sentiments as she retweeted his post, writing, "I'm thankful, too. And also thankful for my dear boy with good manners." This family's bond is so heartwarming.

