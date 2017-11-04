 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Couples
Who Has Winona Ryder Dated? See Her Star-Studded Roster of Exes
Celebrity PDA
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Wear Wedding Bands While Returning to the Place They First Met
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Justice League Cast Looks Like 1 Big Happy Family Hanging Out in London

On Friday, the epic cast of the upcoming Justice League movie posed for a few selfies during a photocall for the film out in London. Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman, held out a phone while his castmates Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) made silly faces in the background. The adorable cast looked like one big happy family wearing matching red flower pins. Scroll through to see more photos from the fun event.

Related
Gal Gadot Teases Upcoming Justice League Film With an Epic Selfie of the Cast
The Justice League Cast Looks Like 1 Big Happy Family Hanging Out in London
The Justice League Cast Looks Like 1 Big Happy Family Hanging Out in London
The Justice League Cast Looks Like 1 Big Happy Family Hanging Out in London
The Justice League Cast Looks Like 1 Big Happy Family Hanging Out in London
The Justice League Cast Looks Like 1 Big Happy Family Hanging Out in London
The Justice League Cast Looks Like 1 Big Happy Family Hanging Out in London
The Justice League Cast Looks Like 1 Big Happy Family Hanging Out in London
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Ray FisherGal GadotEzra MillerHenry CavillJason MomoaJustice LeagueBen Affleck
Ezra Miller
Only Diehard Justice League Fans Will Notice This Subtle Change to The Flash's Costume
by Quinn Keaney
Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus at the US Open
Ben Affleck
It Looks Like Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Had a Ball at the US Open
by Kelsie Gibson
Ben Affleck Goes House Hunting With Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck Goes House Hunting With Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus
by Sen Ayané
Ezra Miller Ranting About Harry Potter Books
Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller's Harry Potter Rant Is Pure Gold, but the End Is the Best Part
by Brinton Parker
Game of Thrones Cast Instagram Pictures
Game of Thrones
52 Must-See Photos of the Game of Thrones Cast Out of Character
by Laura Marie Meyers
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds