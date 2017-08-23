 Skip Nav
These Peeks of Jason Momoa as Aquaman Prove That He's the Perfect Casting Choice

In case his crazy Justice League workout regimen or the first look behind the scenes didn't convince you that Jason Momoa is perfect for the role of DC Comics' Aquaman (a trident-wielding half-god also known as Arthur Curry), we've rounded up all the peeks we've gotten at the highly anticipated Atlantean hero. Momoa's hulking stature, no-nonsense gaze, and ability to rock tattoos lend him the perfect look for embodying director Zack Snyder's new take on the beloved hero, and the actor's pioneering attitude and respect for the sea mean that he's inwardly suited for the role also.

Both interviews with Momoa and social media snaps about his new role reveal that he's ridiculously excited to pick up Aquaman's trident — especially because he'll be able to portray his Polynesian heritage in the role. Check out these incredible moments from the filming of Justice League, his appearance in the trailer, and Aquaman's brief cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Once you see how powerful, passionate, and intimidating Momoa appears in the role, you'll barely be able to wait for the Justice League premiere! (If that is indeed the case, then here are all the shots you need of him from the first Justice League trailer.)

In December, Momoa debuted a short film about his family. Among the shots of his kids, we found some behind-the-scenes footage from Aquaman! We're partial to this still, but they're all beautiful.
Of course, we also got to see him in all his glory in the footage of Justice League released during the 2016 Comic-Con.
Evn more shots of him surfaced when the full trailer hit in March.
