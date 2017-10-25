Kacey Musgraves's Country Wedding Was Full of Woodsy, Confetti-Filled Glamour

Kacey Musgraves married fiancé Ruston Kelly on Oct. 14 in Tennessee, and the photos of their woodsy nuptials are just gorgeous. The 29-year-old "Follow Your Arrow" singer stunned in a lacy, low-cut Berta wedding dress and went barefoot for the ceremony, which she revealed on Instagram.

"In a sacred place where two rivers meet and join together, I married my best friend . . . barefoot and surrounded by the deepest kind of magic and love that exists," Kacey wrote. "I've never felt so tranquil and happy. We made our promises to each other under the trees and then drank and danced into the night. We couldn't have done any of it without the help of our wonderful families and amazing friends."

Kacey and Ruston, a fellow country singer, got engaged on Christmas Eve 2016 after they began dating earlier that year. Scroll through to see their beautiful wedding snaps — which include a ton of confetti and a horse, of course — then check out more celebrity couples who tied the knot this year.