Wedding Bells: 13 Celebrity Couples Who've Already Said "I Do" This Year
Jane Birkin
53 Cannes Film Festival Photos That Will Take You Way, Way Back
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton Is Married to James Matthews — Get the Details on Their Romantic Ceremony!
Amandla Stenberg
11 Things to Know About Amandla Stenberg, Just in Case She's Still Not on Your Radar
Wedding Bells: 13 Celebrity Couples Who've Already Said "I Do" This Year

We're still not done obsessing over all of the beautiful celebrity weddings from 2016, but so many other couples have already tied the knot this year. Tyrese surprised us all when he announced that he and Samantha Lee secretly wed on Valentine's Day in a now-deleted Instagram video, as did Thomas Sadoski, who revealed he and Amanda Seyfried said their "I dos" in a private ceremony on March 12. And can we just talk about how gorgeous Ali Fedotowsky's beach nuptials were? Keep reading to see all the stars who made the trek down the aisle this year.

