Celebrity Wedding Pictures 2017
Wedding Bells: 13 Celebrity Couples Who've Already Said "I Do" This Year
Photo 1 of 14
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Wedding Bells: 13 Celebrity Couples Who've Already Said "I Do" This Year
We're still not done obsessing over all of the beautiful celebrity weddings from 2016, but so many other couples have already tied the knot this year. Tyrese surprised us all when he announced that he and Samantha Lee secretly wed on Valentine's Day in a now-deleted Instagram video, as did Thomas Sadoski, who revealed he and Amanda Seyfried said their "I dos" in a private ceremony on March 12. And can we just talk about how gorgeous Ali Fedotowsky's beach nuptials were? Keep reading to see all the stars who made the trek down the aisle this year.