 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Kaley Cuoco Gives Another Glimpse of Her Ring as She Steps Out With Fiancé, Karl Cook
Evening Standard Theatre Awards
39 Photos From the Evening Standard Theatre Awards You Don't Want to Miss
Celebrity Couples
There's Nothing Strange About Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's Christmas Party Outing
Shirtless
These 2017 Sexy Shirtless Pictures Will Have You Chugging Water Like You're in the Sahara

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Out in LA After Getting Engaged

Kaley Cuoco Gives Another Glimpse of Her Ring as She Steps Out With Fiancé, Karl Cook

After an exciting birthday weekend, Kaley Cuoco kept things low-key when she stepped out with fiancé, Karl Cook, on Sunday. Shortly after announcing their engagement, The Big Bang Theory actress and professional equestrian ran a few errands around LA. They even proved they have the same taste in style by sporting similar hats. Aside from flashing the cameras a big smile as she made her way to her car, Kaley also gave us another glimpse of her gorgeous pear-shaped diamond ring as she held her phone in her left hand. We're sure there are bound to be even more sweet moments between the couple as they plan their upcoming nuptials.

Related
Who Has Kaley Cuoco Dated? Look Back on Her List of Lovers
Image Source: Pacific Coast News Online
Join the conversation
Karl CookCelebrity EngagementsCelebrity CouplesKaley Cuoco
The Royals
Meghan Markle's Stunning Engagement Ring Will Make You Believe Fairy Tales Do Exist
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engagement Photos
The Royals
Prince Harry Only Has Eyes For Meghan Markle While Announcing Their Engagement
by Gemma Cartwright
Prince William's Quotes About Harry's Engagement 2017
The Royals
The Hilarious Reason Prince William Can't Wait For Harry to Get Married
by Monica Sisavat
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton at Burberry Party
Celebrity Couples
There's Nothing Strange About Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's Christmas Party Outing
by Tori Crowther
Prince Harry Quote About Meghan Markle Being "the One"
The Royals
The Exact Moment That Prince Harry Knew Meghan Markle Was "the One"
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds