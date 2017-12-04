Kaley Cuoco Gives Another Glimpse of Her Ring as She Steps Out With Fiancé, Karl Cook

After an exciting birthday weekend, Kaley Cuoco kept things low-key when she stepped out with fiancé, Karl Cook, on Sunday. Shortly after announcing their engagement, The Big Bang Theory actress and professional equestrian ran a few errands around LA. They even proved they have the same taste in style by sporting similar hats. Aside from flashing the cameras a big smile as she made her way to her car, Kaley also gave us another glimpse of her gorgeous pear-shaped diamond ring as she held her phone in her left hand. We're sure there are bound to be even more sweet moments between the couple as they plan their upcoming nuptials.